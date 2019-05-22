SALT LAKE CITY — It’s snowing in Denver, and that’s sort of a big deal.

Denver received 3.4 inches of snow Tuesday morning, which is the most snow measured so late in the season in more than 40 years, CBS Denver reports.

The record is 5.6 inches on May 29, 1975, which was 44 years ago.

Denver temperatures hovered around 31 degrees on Tuesday, which is a record low for May 21. The last time it was that low was in 2001.

Social media reacted to the news, too.

I hate the snow! It broke my maple tree! 😭 It’s May 21 here in Colorado and it’s 32 freaking degrees!! pic.twitter.com/dcQUtJmYCI — Nancy Lambert (@npratt44) May 21, 2019

While a lot of Colorado Twitter is complaining about the late May snow, this makes me so happy. You people remember six months ago when 80% of the state was in severe drought, right? pic.twitter.com/GTeDHSJzte — Joe Ventura (@_joeventura) May 21, 2019

Is that seriously happening out there right now ? WTF ? — Michael Phillippi (@mike_phillippi) May 19, 2019

May 19th -- Snow is accumulating here at NWS Duluth. We measured 0.4" at 10:00 am this morning. If you are getting measurable snow let us know how much has fallen at your location. Highway 53 is getting slushy and visibility is low so take it easy out there. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/gBujepxMNM — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) May 19, 2019

“In the nearly 30 years I’ve been doing this in the Denver area, this is by far the latest big storm that I’ve faced,” said Mike Nelson, meteorologist for KMGH-TV in Denver.

The weather comes as extreme weather pushes across the country, according to The Washington Post.

"The precipitation came on the backside of the powerhouse storm that set off tornadoes and flash flooding in the southern Plains. The jet stream, along which storms track, took a big dive south over the western United States, allowing unseasonably cold air to spill into the Rockies," according to The Washington Post.