SALT LAKE CITY — Abby Lee Miller has some advice for celebrities who have to serve prison time.

Miller, a reality star on “Dance Moms: Resurrection,” was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison back in May 2017 after she pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud the year prior.

Miller spent time in Federal Correctional Complex in California from July 2017 to March 2018.

She told Entertainment Tonight that she had “lots of advice” for both Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, two celeb parents who have been charged in the college admissions scandal. Huffman pleaded guilty in April. Meanwhile, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli entered not guilty pleas in the case.

"Don't hire a prison consultant. That's one," Miller said. "Be open with people. They are celebrities. People know them from TV. TV's a big deal in prison. A big deal. People watch it nonstop. So they're gonna be interested in what it was like to be on a TV show. You know, what's it like to, you know, be married to John Stamos? … What are all these things like? They're gonna want to know."

"They're interested, and I think if they share their stories and their tales of woe and all that, they will be just fine," she said. "And I also think, you know, it's important to listen to every other woman's story, because everybody there just wants to tell their own story and be heard. I think that's what I learned most. Everybody's there because of some, you know, crazy nonsense stupid mistakes that we made … and they still are just trying to tell their story."

Miller said it was hard to deal with prison guards. She said it was harder to deal with people because of her role on “Dance Moms.”

"In my particular situation, they were — because of … my characterization on television and what I'm known for, and you know, screaming at the kids and yelling at the moms everybody wants to have their chance to get a baseball bat and smack me in the face with it. That's what it was like. I don't think Felicity and Lori are gonna hit that same thing, 'cause that's not the persona they have on TV. I think (Loughlin is) still going to be (America's Sweetheart),” she said.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Loughlin will go to jail. In fact, Loughlin and Giannulli hope to take their case to trial because they reportedly feel they have a chance of winning.

Loughlin and Giannulli, who are reportedly heavily involved in the case, will allegedly claim ignorance in the case.