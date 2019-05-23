SALT LAKE CITY — Vox recently asked all the presidential candidates who are also fathers what they think about child care.

Vox found that 10 candidates have children younger than high school age, nine of which are men, and one is a woman, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Four of the male candidates — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, and former U.S. housing secretary Julián Castro — did not answer the question about their child care arrangements.

Here’s what Vox found:

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet: A spokesperson told Vox that Bennet has three daughters and his wife “takes primary responsibility for the girls.” When he’s home, they share responsibilities.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke: Campaign communications director Chris Evans said O’Rourke and his wife Amy continue to sacrifice on the campaign trail. Amy has "the lion’s share of the child care responsibilities" while he's on the road.

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton: Moulton’s team suggested an article from last April where he talked openly about how he misses his daughter every day while he's on the road.

California Rep. Eric Swalwell: The candidate said that his wife works from home. Sometimes her aunt will help with the children or they will ask friends for help.

Andrew Yang: The fringe candidate said his wife watches over their children. Babysitters and family members help out from there.

