SALT LAKE CITY — Nevada may be the next state to ditch the Electoral College, CNN reports.

On Tuesday, Nevada’s state Senate voted 12-8 to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Every Republican in the state Senate voted against the proposal. Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, now must decide whether to sign it into law, according to CNN.

Nevada would be the 15th state to join the compact. According to the National Popular Vote Organization, 14 states — California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington state — and the District of Columbia have all agreed to pledge 189 electors to the winner of the national popular vote — regardless of which candidate wins the state.

Nevada’s six electoral votes would bring that number to 195, NPR reports. The compact would only begin once the number reaches 270, which is the lowest amount needed to win the Electoral College.

Why it matters: “The effort is part of a national movement to neuter the Electoral College and give more weight to the popular vote. Democrats in particular have been stung by the Electoral College, which effectively gives disproportional voting power to smaller, rural states that tend to vote Republican. In addition to President Trump, George W. Bush also won the White House without winning the popular vote,” according to NPR.

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has talked about the issue during her 2020 campaign, according to CNN.

"My view is that every vote matters, and the way we can make that happen is that we can have national voting, and that means get rid of the Electoral College — and every vote counts," she said.

Bigger picture: President Donald Trump won the White House in the 2016 election through the Electoral College with 304 votes, The Hill reports. Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by almost 3 million votes.