SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will have their next court date at the beginning of next month, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Loughlin and Giannulli will have an initial status conference on June 3 at 11 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Boston, according to the office.

Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud, as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering.

However, defendants are not required to attend the initial status conference, which is a public hearing. Defendants are often represented by their counsel during the hearing, according to the attorney’s office.

Loughlin and Giannulli will have to appear in court again at some point for a trial or a plea hearing if they decide to plead guilty.

Those schedules will be posted in advance.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty in the college admissions scandal. The couple is accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, could be crew team recruits for the University of Southern California.

Detailed email exchanges showed ongoing conversations between Loughlin and William “Rick” Singer, who is the reported mastermind behind the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli are reportedly heavily involved in their defense case. The couple plans to head to trial and plead ignorance in their case, according to my reporting for the Deseret News.