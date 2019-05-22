SALT LAKE CITY — Where we’re going, we don’t need … cameras.

“Back to the Future: The Musical” will open at the Manchester Opera House in Manchester, England, beginning on Feb. 20, 2020, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The musical will be onstage for 12 weeks before it moves to London’s West End.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the stage adaptation “will send you on an electrifying ride through time with an all-new score alongside the movie’s iconic hits, including ‘The Power of Love,’ ‘Johnny B Goode,’ ‘Earth Angel,’ and ‘Back in Time’!”

Olly Dobson will play the role of Marty McFly, which was previously played by Michael J. Fox.

It appears this won’t be a sequel but an updated adaptation of the original film.

According to Playbill, original "Back to the Future" composer Alan Silvestri will return for the score alongside Grammy winner Glen Ballard. Tony Award-winner John Rando will direct.

“Back to the Future” director Robert Zemeckis will also return.

Bob Gale, who co-wrote the “Back to the Future” films, returns for the musical's script. He said he and Zemeckis have tried to develop the show for years, BBC News reports.

"But good things take time and finally, the time is right," he said. "Our cast is outstanding, the songs are fantastic, and director John Rando is doing an amazing job ensuring the show truly captures the magic of the movie."

Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in the film, sent a statement to BBC News.

"Ever since Bob Gale told me about this, I've been eagerly anticipating it and, in particular, wondering what it will be like to hear Doc Brown sing.

"So I'm really looking forward to attending the opening in Manchester to experience our wonderful movie as a musical. I'm only sorry I don't have a real time machine so that I could see it tomorrow!"