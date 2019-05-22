GREEN RIVER, Emery County — Troopers have identified a motorcyclist killed last week in a collision with a semitractor-trailer outside of Green River, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

About 10:45 p.m. May 16, Scheddi M. Chavez, 41, of Texas, crossed the center line on U.S. 6 and hit the truck head-on, according to a statement from the UHP.

"Alcohol, prescription drugs and windy weather are all possible factors in the crash. The collision and a subsequent fire (destroying the semi and its cargo) caused a complete closure of travel on U.S. 6 (both eastbound and westbound directions) for approximately four hours," the UHP stated.