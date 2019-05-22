SALT LAKE CITY — If you could do with an extra Abe today, you might want to hurry over to the Burger King Twitter page.
The company took to Twitter Wednesday to encourage people to share their $Cashtag username. $Cashtag is a money sharing app similar to Venmo.
“Got student loans?” Burger King tweeted. “What’s ur $cashtag?”
Initially, social media users thought the tweet was some kind of joke by Burger King. After all, what fast food company would just pay off peoples’ student loans?
“DON’T PLAY WIT ME BK!” @TatianaKing tweeted.
“Please. Please don’t play with our emotions,” @southernsynic tweeted.
While it seems Burger King is not dropping hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay off peoples’ student loans, it does look like the company has come through to pay several people $5, just enough to get a hamburger.
“Something was actually sent,” @BRANDONCHAVIS_ tweeted. “Appreciate it, king.”
“Thank you Burger King,” MedinaMUAYE tweeted.
There’s no word on how long or who Burger King will be paying $5.