I've lived in the Salt Lake valley for nearly 15 years, and during that time I've seen the dump fields/tailings of the Kennecott mine grow from one small area to now cover nearly the entire face of the Oquirrh mountain range. I've not seen nor heard of any attempts to replant foliage in those areas to eliminate the eyesore that this mining field has become.

So I ask the question of when will Rio Tinto take responsibility and clean up their mess? By comparison, the logging industry has strict requirements to replant seedlings where mature trees are removed. And they're required to perform this work as they leave each area, not simply wait decades until their entire project has finished. Are we holding Rio Tinto to the same standards? Each of those areas should be replanted before digging another pit.

It's time for them to take responsibility, and for us to demand immediate action. Their waste should not be our burden.

Chris Owens

Cottonwood Heights