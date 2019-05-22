Are you concerned about the health of the nation? There is good reason to be. The core values that have guided the nation are currently under attack. Division and derision stalk the land.

Do you remember Abraham Lincoln's speech cautioning, "A house divided against its self cannot stand"? His words ring equally true today. What is the glue binding a nation together — making it one thing? Poet Archibald MacLeish offers a salient answer to the question, "A world ends when its metaphor has died."

America's metaphor is a child of the Enlightenment and the Revolutionary War. It received its classical expression in Jefferson's Declaration of Independence. "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

Today Jefferson's metaphor is being challenged by a new doctrine, Trumpism. The values of "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" are being replaced by narcissism, self-interest and the love of wealth and power. Self-evident truths have taken a back seat to alternative facts, Vince Lombardi's rule that winning is the only thing, Gordon Gekko's assertion that greed is good, George Orwell's dictum that pigs are more equal than other animals and Machiavelli's advice that the prince should lie to his people.

Can the national metaphor be saved? Only if the American people make a stupendous effort to bring about a spiritual rebirth of the nation.

Stanley Ivie

Richfield