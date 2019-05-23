A sharp rise in rates of homelessness in Weber County offers strong evidence in support of recent efforts by state leaders to better coordinate and expand homeless programs, as well as a sustained commitment for appropriate funding.

The commendable work to date on addressing the problem in Salt Lake County has had measurable benefits, which we expect to continue, but the experience in Weber County is showing how such efforts now need to be extended beyond the areas once most affected by the problem.

Officials attribute the increase — which surpasses the rate of increase in Salt Lake County — in part to a mixture of rising rents and the migration of homeless people dispersed from downtown Salt Lake City by Operation Rio Grande. It’s further evidence that breaking up the concentration of homeless people from that area has resulted in more homeless congregating in other areas in and beyond downtown.

The problem is complex and fluid, but it may be contained and hopefully mitigated over time with appropriate focus. The Legislature last session passed a bill, signed into law by the governor, that requires better tracking of the money authorized for expenditure by the state’s Homeless Coordinating Committee. The bill followed an audit that revealed insufficient efforts to measure the outcome of state spending on direct and indirect homeless services, which exceeded $100 million in 2017.

With that much money on the table, we would expect an advanced level of accountability as to the successes and failures of various programs. The recently passed law HB342 will go far in that direction.

In the meantime, those in the trenches are seeing distinct changes in the fundamental nature of the problem. A large number of homeless people are beset by problems with addiction and mental illness. Efforts to better treat those underlying causes have stepped up and have met with measurable success. At the same time, the number of people forced into periods of homelessness as a result of purely economic reasons has shot up. Officials in Ogden believe rising costs of housing is a principal reason why the homeless population there and in surrounding areas is up 48 percent between 2014 and 2018.

As the state begins to focus more closely on how money is spent on the problem, it will be important to also assess whether there is appropriate geographic proportionality in the expenditures. Weber County is right to point out that while it has between 13 and 16 percent of the state’s homeless population, it receives only 8.9 percent of state funding for homeless services.

In the big picture, it is good to see a strong level of commitment to address the problem on all levels of government and among nonprofit groups and in the private sector. It’s also good to see a growing recognition of the need for a permanent commitment against the kind of problem for which a solution will be a process, not an event.