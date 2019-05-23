Forward-thinking Utah legislators gave the Utah Transit Authority, or UTA, a fresh start in 2018 by passing SB136, a visionary law that revamped agency governance and provided additional funding opportunities.

UTA’s new leadership appears to be taking advantage of the restructuring, forging an exciting and important new era in public transit — just when the rapidly growing Wasatch Front most needs it.

Led by Carlton Christensen as board chair, along with Beth Holbrook and Kent Millington, the new three-member board of trustees is taking Utah’s largest public transit agency to a new level of public support and confidence.

The new leaders do face some difficult challenges. Utah’s population is booming, creating more highway congestion, so the need for a superb transit system has never been more important. At the same time, the transportation industry is undergoing a major transformation.

We’ll soon see autonomous electric vehicles on Utah’s roadways. And Uber and Lyft offer flexible mobility without having to own a car. Electric scooters and bikes provide attractive options for short trips.

The trend of purchasing “mobility as a service,” rather than buying personal cars, is expected to grow.

The new trustees must figure out how public transit helps lead this revolution, coordinating and collaborating with high-tech private sector transportation initiatives, while moving massive numbers of people to prevent gridlock on the highways.

There is no question that public transit benefits everyone — even those who don’t use it. For every commuter who takes a bus or train, one less vehicle is on the highway and less pollution is dirtying our air.

Thankfully, widespread support exists among Utah’s policymakers at all levels for expanded and more convenient public transit. A clear consensus exists that as Utah’s population doubles over the next several decades, with most of the growth occurring on the Wasatch Front, we won’t be able to double our highway capacity. It would be far too expensive and take up far too much land.

Instead, public transit must attract many more riders and move a higher percentage of the traveling public to maintain mobility along the main transportation corridors.

The new UTA leadership is working hard to make traveling by train or bus — or other mass transit options — an attractive and cost-effective choice for more Utahns.

This means figuring out first-mile and last-mile options so commuters can easily and quickly get to and from major transit stops from anywhere on the Wasatch Front. It means keeping transit fares low and affordable to attract more riders. It means determining how to finance needed expansion into underserved areas. A big and expensive challenge is how to double-track and electrify the very successful FrontRunner commuter rail system that is at capacity at peak travel periods and has great potential to carry many more riders.

I believe the three new trustees are up to the task.

Christensen, representing Salt Lake County, has broad experience in the public and private sectors, serving 16 years on the Salt Lake City Council, as director of regional transportation, housing and economic development for Salt Lake County and as a community development representative in the banking industry.

Holbrook, representing Davis, Weber and Box Elder Counties, has worked in banking, real estate and the waste management industry. She served on the Bountiful City Council for nearly a dozen years, and is the outgoing president of the Utah League of Cities and Towns. She has been a member of the Bountiful Power Commission, the Planning Commission and the Utility Facility Review Board.

Millington, representing Utah and Tooele counties, was director of technology commercialization at Utah Valley University, and has over 35 years of experience in management and new ventures in the high-tech sector. He also has broad experience in transportation, serving as a member and chair of the Utah Transportation Commission from 2005 to 2018.

Public transit has a fresh start on the Wasatch Front. I’m very excited to see where it takes us.