PROVO — For the second year in a row, the BYU golf team has advanced to the NCAA men’s championships at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“It’s great to be back at the NCAA finals,” said BYU coach Bruce Brockbank. “These teams all had a great year and we are excited for the opportunity to compete. The Blessings Golf Club will be a great challenge for all the teams. The opportunity to play in any national championship is great, but to compete as a team makes it that much better.”

Because of the school’s policy of not competing on Sundays, the Cougars will play their third round Thursday while the other participating schools play their practice rounds.

BYU will play their first and second rounds with the other teams Friday and Saturday.

The NCAA individual champion will be determined Monday in a final round of 18 holes. The top eight teams will continue match play May 28-29 to decide the team champion.

BYU qualified for the NCAA nationals after placing second at the Pullman Regional. Rhett Rasmussen took first-place honors in individual play after shooting a 195 (-15) total score, finishing two strokes ahead of UC Santa Barbara’s Zach Smith.

The Cougars had two other players end up in the top 25 — Carson Lundell finished tied for 17th place and Peter Kuest was tied for 24th place. Meanwhile, Kelton Hirsch tied for 29th place and Brock Stanger tied for 47th place.

Pepperdine, another West Coast Conference school, will also compete in NCAAs.

BYU has qualified for the NCAAs in back-to-back years for the first time since 2009-10. A year ago, the Cougars placed No. 24 as a team and Patrick Fishburn finished No. 35 individually.

BYU's best finish at the NCAAs came in 1981, when the Cougars claimed the national championship. Since then, BYU has finished as high as fourth place — in 1986 and 2005.