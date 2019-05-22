SALT LAKE CITY — While the ending of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” threw the “Star Wars” series into uncharted space for some fans, Adam Driver says the trilogy’s through line has been planned since the beginning.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Driver — who plays Kylo Ren — said his character arc is still the same as it was before “The Last Jedi” shifted expectations set by “The Force Awakens.”

Driver said the story beats have been set in place since his first meeting with J.J. Abrams, the director, writer and producer behind “The Force Awakens” and the executive producer of “The Rise of Skywalker.”

“An overall arc was very, not vague, the opposite, it was very clear,” Driver said. “There was an end in sight even from the very beginning. The details obviously hadn’t been worked out, but we had talked about the very thing that we’d been working towards with this last one.”

Deseret News previously reported that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said Emperor Palpatine, who died in “Return of the Jedi,” was always planned to return — lending more credence to the idea that the new trilogy’s story has been kicking around for a while.

Abrams also clarified that the arc the series takes was planned after meeting with series writer Lawrence Kasdan, George Lucas and “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson. The group’s goal was to create an ending that spans the sequel trilogy and the entire series.

“If a kid is watching all nine movies, he or she sees this one path, this inevitability and that’s the challenge of this movie,” Abrams said.

Abramsalso said Johnson’s work and directing styles on “The Last Jedi” have affected his own approach to filmmaking. “Having seen what Rian did made me approach this from a place of instinct and gut,” he said.

The change in style led to a “slightly more renegade” feel that adheres less to the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

Kennedy also said despite Disney’s desire to capitalize on the brand, they’ve been respectful of the “fragility” of the storytelling, which has led to the brakes getting pumped on the series.

“Because it’s something that means so much to fans that you can’t turn this into some kind of factory approach,” she said. “You can’t even do what Marvel does, necessarily, where you pick characters and build new franchises around those characters. This needs to evolve differently.”