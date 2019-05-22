SALT LAKE CITY — Two men accused of stealing numerous guns from a northern Utah storage shed have been charged.

As of Wednesday, one man was in custody and police were still looking for the second.

Christopher Jaye Kirchgater, 19, of Ogden, and Matthew Raymond Meyers, 19, were each charged in Box Elder County's 1st District Court with 10 counts of theft, a second-degree felony, and burglary. Kirchgater was also charged with a second-degree felony burglary and Meyers with a third-degree felony, according to court records.

The burglaries happened on May 5 at a storage unit at 43 S. 1000 West in Brigham City, charging documents state.

The renter of the storage space told police "that numerous items had been stolen from the unit. He made a detailed list of items that had been stolen. There were 28 firearms that had been stolen, as well as ammunition and firearm accessories," the charges state.

Three of those firearms and two gun scopes were pawned at shops in Weber County by Kirchgater, according to the charges.

After surveillance video of the storage shed burglary was released to the media, detectives received a tip that "Christopher was one of the men shown on the video surveillance, as well as another man named Matt," the charges state.

A search warrant was served and Kirchgater was arrested on Monday. On Tuesday, Brigham City police issued a notice to the public asking for help in locating Meyers.

"It is believed he is carrying some of the firearms with him regularly. USE CAUTION. Do not approach or contact him," officers wrote on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information about Meyers can call police at 435-734-6684 or 435-734-6654.