SALT LAKE CITY — Lawyer and author Teri Kanefield expressed her criticism of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney in a commentary piece for CNN on Tuesday.

She specifically pinpointed Romney’s comments on the Mueller report during his appearance on Jake Tapper’s “State of the Union” show on Sunday. Romney said that he read the Mueller report and “reached a different conclusion” than Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, saying that the Mueller report didn’t confirm that President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

In her opinion piece, Kanefield calls for Romney, and other politicians, to reveal their thought process to the American public.

“People like Sen. Romney who come to a different conclusion should show the public their analysis, and explain which of the three elements haven't been met and why. It would also be helpful if they explained which particular parts of Mueller's analysis clear Trump and why,” she wrote. “Otherwise, we really have no choice but to conclude that they are telling a politically expedient lie.”

Kanefield also asks Romney why he continues to defend Trump.

Read more: Romney's astonishing nonsense about Amash and Mueller

More news: Romney appeared on “State of the Union” Sunday morning, where he talked about Alabama’s abortion law as well, the Deseret News reported.