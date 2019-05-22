SALT LAKE CITY — In case you needed more Minions memes in your Facebook feed, the creators of “Despicable Me” are releasing a sequel film to their popular spinoff film “Minions” (2015).

Universal and Illumination have announced that the sequel film will be called “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and will hit theaters July 3, 2020, according to Deadline.

The film’s title implies that we’ll see Gru’s origin story in the “Minions” sequel. When we first meet him in “Despicable Me,” Gru is already an established villain plotting to steal the moon, and there’s not a whole lot said about how he got there, aside from having a less than joyful childhood.

The first “Minions” movie showed us the origins of Gru’s bubbly yellow sidekicks, so it would be a nice bookend to see what motivated Gru to take up villainy.

No plot details have been confirmed yet for the film, according to Deadline.

Love it or hate, it makes sense that we’ll be seeing more Minions in the near future.

According to Forbes, “Minions” had the second biggest debut for an animated film in history when it premiered in 2015, nabbing $395 million globally.

“Minions” outpaced both “Despicable Me” and “Despicable Me 2” domestically, earning $115 million compared to “Despicable Me’s” $56.3 million and the sequel’s $83 million.