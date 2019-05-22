SALT LAKE CITY — They’re one of America’s favorite TV couples, but it appears their relationship has a slight rift when it comes to the NHL Finals.

The St. Louis Blues, who will play the Boston Bruins for the NHL Finals next week, recently tweeted a video of Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesley) wearing a Blues jersey.

“We all bleed blue, even Jenna Fischer,” the team tweeted.

When it comes to hockey, however, not everyone bleeds blue, including John Krasinski.

Krasinski shared the St. Louis Blues’ video on his Twitter account Tuesday with the simple caption, “Uh oh…” He then followed that tweet up by retweeting a picture of himself in a Bruins jersey alongside Fischer in her Blues jersey.

“Uh oh…” he tweeted again.

Fischer replied to Krasinski’s tweets a few hours later, writing, “This is going to be interesting…” and then, in another tweet, “Oh boy…”

It appears that when it comes to the NHL Finals, Jim and Pam are cheering for rival teams.

The exchange has prompted some friendly competitive jabs and amused responses from fans.

“Jim vs. Pam,” NBC Sports Boston tweeted.

“Team Pam,” the St. Louis Blues tweeted.

“Bruins. Blues. Battlestar Galactica,” ESPN tweeted.

Who will win Stanley’s Cup? pic.twitter.com/RXJD6gYgtS — Matt Ziance (@MattZiance) May 22, 2019

“Who will win Stanley’s Cup?” Matt Ziance tweeted with an edited photo of Stanley from “The Office” on the side of a paper cup.

The Blues play the Bruins on May 29.