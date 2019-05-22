SALT LAKE CITY — Gameplay and information for Nintendo’s “Mario Kart” global smartphone beta has hit the internet, but the reception is somewhat mixed.

On one hand, “Mario Kart Tour” sticks to the series’ main staples and features many of the same characters and items seen in “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” for Nintendo Switch, according to Eurogamer. Racers automatically drive forward and players are responsible for turning and launching attacks at opponents.

Impressions from Kotaku say the game’s courses and karts have the same look and feel as the original game. Items are also similar in use, but hitting new item blocks will replace whatever a player has in their inventory.

Kotaku also reports that characters each have advantages on certain stages.

“For example, on Kalimari Desert, Morton gets three item slots instead of one, and his kart gives him a mushroom boost to start the race, and every time he smashes an item block on that course he gets three items instead of just one,” the article says.

However, industry analyst Serkan Toto wrote on Twitter that the beta features “hardcore” monetization and microtransactions. His post mentions the following:

The game is built on a gacha system for characters and karts, which means players need to shell out money for a chance at receiving a rare item.

Rare drivers are more advantageous than common versions of the same characters.

Races are locked behind a stamina meter. When players run out of stamina, they’ll be required to pay money or wait an hour to keep playing.

Since the game is in beta, it’s possible the microtransactions may be scaled back in the future.

More information from Kotaku indicates hearts in the stamina bar last about 15 minutes but can be refilled with gems, the game’s premium currency. Coins collected in races are also used to buy new items, and gems can be used for a chance at winning easy coins. The more gems you spend, the more a single coin is worth.

Eurogamer also reports Europe hasn’t received access to the beta yet — probably because Nintendo was required to pull two other free gacha-style mobile games — “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” and “Fire Emblem Heroes” — off the market in Belgium, where loot boxes have been declared a form of gambling.