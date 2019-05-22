SALT LAKE CITY — “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will be around for another three years.

DeGeneres shared a video Tuesday in which she announced she locked in another three years for the talk show, taking her through 2022.

"Doing this show has been the ride of my life," she wrote in the tweet.

Doing this show has been the ride of my life. pic.twitter.com/Mytkjxj4xa — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 21, 2019

DeGeneres said she’s been leading her show for 16 years. She likened it to a relationship — but not one she intends to shatter anytime soon.

"Sometimes in a relationship, you need to take a break," she said. "But I don't. You're stuck with me because I just signed for three more years."

"I had gone through a tough time. I lost my career for a little while. This show was my second chance," she said in the video clip. "And it turns out, it also helped other people."

DeGeneres also joked about how the announcement was spoiled during a recent “Game of Thrones” episode, according to CNN.

Warner Bros. Television Group president Peter Roth praised the continuation of the show in a statement to USA Today.

“Ellen is, quite simply, a force of nature,” Roth said. "Her energy, intelligence, kindness and creativity know no bounds. Whether it’s her instant connection to her guests on her flagship talk show, her warm and funny hosting on ‘Game of Games,’ or the infectious enthusiasm she shares in producing everything from ‘Little Big Shots’ to the animated antics of ‘Green Eggs and Ham,’ it’s an honor to work alongside her."

Context: DeGeneres previously told The New York Times that she was undecided about coming back and that she was considering her options for when her show ended in 2020.