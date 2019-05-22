SALT LAKE CITY — Variety has announced new details for Christopher Nolan’s follow-up to “Dunkirk” — an action movie titled “Tenet” coming July 17, 2020.

Variety reports that Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Godzilla”) and Kenneth Branagh (“Murder on the Orient Express”) will appear in the movie alongside Clemence Poesy, Michael Caine, Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson.

“‘Tenet,’ which is being filmed on location across seven countries, is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage,” according to the article.

The movie was written by Nolan and will also be shot on IMAX and 70mm film.

Warner Bros. will distribute the film. Deseret News wrote last week that Pattinson had reportedly been cast by the film studio as Batman in Matt Reeves’ film — aptly titled “The Batman.” Social media reactions to the news were fairly mixed. The film is also the first solo Batman movie since Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” hit theaters back in 2012.

“Tenet” follows the release of “Dunkirk,” a World War II-era film starring Harry Styles, Tom Hardy and Branagh. The film made $526 million globally and earned Nolan an Academy Award nomination for best director.

In Deseret News’ review of “Dunkirk,” it’s noted that the film may not be the height of Nolan’s career. But it is “a portrait of a pivotal moment in world history” and takes full advantage of the IMAX format.