SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not often that Frank Sinatra and rap are used in the same sentence, but one man has written a rap verse to go along with Sinatra’s song “Fly Me to the Moon,” and it’s pretty good.

Twitter user David Sikabwe shared a video Tuesday that shows him playing the guitar and singing his own original rap verse to “Fly Me to the Moon.”

“Frank Sinatra called,” Sikabwe tweeted. “He wanted a rap verse for ‘Fly Me to the Moon’. Happy to oblige.”

Sikabwe’s video has been retweeted over 50,000 times since it was posted Tuesday afternoon, with many Twitter users raving about his singing and songwriting prowess.

“You should do musical theatre,” @darling0nes tweeted. “You(r) annunciation is on 10 + this is giving me ‘In the Heights’/’Hamilton’ vibes.”

“Everyone is talking about the rap and stuff, but how about those reharms on guitar!” @emgillis tweeted.

“You have some real skills man,” @DJ_Vagab0nd tweeted. “Voice like butter and a smile that lights up the room. Lyrics that are so tight an atom could not pass between them.”