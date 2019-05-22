SALT LAKE CITY — Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie announced in a YouTube video Wednesday that he is gay, sharing struggles that included a suicide attempt at age 22 that led to his decision to "get honest" with the public.

"There's no easy way to say this. I might as well just jump up and say it, I'm gay. That's my reality," Ivie says in the video that lasts just over five minutes and is titled, "A day to be honest."

Ivie, a Republican, said he "will continue to serve my county as Utah County commissioner with all of my heart. I know there are haters in every area of our lives, but we cannot let that be what defines us as a community."

" I've come to accept while I may be different, I'm still a loving person, worthy of love, who values others and hopes to be valued. I'm as committed today as I've ever been to my faith, family and freedom. " Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie

Utah GOP Chairman Derek Brown offered support.

"Commissioner Ivie is a committed Republican whose public service has helped Utah County stay strong and fiscally responsible. We value his conservative voice, and hope that his experience will signal to others that there is a place for them in the Republican Party," Brown said.

Ivie said in the video he and his wife are dissolving their marriage and have spent long hours discussing how they can "move forward as a different kind of family to fulfill the responsibilities we took on together to our two amazing children."

He said at 9 years old, he "just felt different" because his orientation and attractions were not what was expected of him.

"I believed that there was something wrong with me and I fought from the beginning to find some way to change myself. That battle resulted in a failed suicide attempt when I was 22 years old," Ivie said.

After recovering from what he described as a near tragedy, he said he "tried to live the life that was expected of me. The truth is, I never felt comfortable in my own skin. I felt I was living someone else's life rather than my own."

Wearing a cowboy hat and speaking directly into the camera in a room decorated with horse memorabilia, Ivie said working with horses has been one of the greatest passions in his life.

"I finally realized I spent most of my life feeling like the horse that was born defective, broken and destined for the kill pen," he said, something that has changed in recent years.

"I've come to accept while I may be different, I'm still a loving person, worthy of love, who values others and hopes to be valued. I'm as committed today as I've ever been to my faith, family and freedom."