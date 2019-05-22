PARK CITY — Utah Open Lands has until the end of June to raise $1.3 million in an effort to save the Snow Ranch Pastures, a 19-acre property adjacent to the Armstrong Family Thaynes Canyon Nature and Wildlife Preserve, from development.Comment on this story
The parcel, which is within the city limits, is currently zoned for high-density development. However, the owners, who could get $16 million for the property, have agreed to sell it for $6 million to protect the land in perpetuity.
During a recent citywide election, voters OK’d a $3 million bond for the purchase of the property, and Utah Open Lands has raised another $1.7 million so far. If the goal is not met, donations will be returned.
For more information, or to donate, log on to utahopenlands.org.