PARK CITY — Utah Open Lands has until the end of June to raise $1.3 million in an effort to save the Snow Ranch Pastures, a 19-acre property adjacent to the Armstrong Family Thaynes Canyon Nature and Wildlife Preserve, from development.

The parcel, which is within the city limits, is currently zoned for high-density development. However, the owners, who could get $16 million for the property, have agreed to sell it for $6 million to protect the land in perpetuity.

During a recent citywide election, voters OK’d a $3 million bond for the purchase of the property, and Utah Open Lands has raised another $1.7 million so far. If the goal is not met, donations will be returned.

For more information, or to donate, log on to utahopenlands.org.