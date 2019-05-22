SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Clean Air Partnership is now the exclusive beneficiary of the Lime Hero donation program in Utah.

Lime Hero gives e-scooter riders the option to round up the cost or add a small percentage to the cost of their ride, which is then donated to a local nonprofit.

“When it comes to air quality, there are no perfect answers but there are practical solutions, like riding Lime,” said Thom Carter, executive director of UCAIR.

“Every Lime scooter ride decreases mobile emissions. The fewer vehicle emissions, the better our air quality will be. And now, riders can double down on their efforts by rounding up the cost of their ride. Every few cents multiplied by thousands of rides each month creates resources to fund exchanges and other programs to continue our progress toward cleaner air.”