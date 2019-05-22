SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority has begun Phase II of its project to replace 18-year-old TRAX rail near Main Street and 400 South, meaning delays of five to 20 minutes for commuters in the downtown area.

During this phase, which should be completed by May 28, crews will begin replacing four switches between 100 and 200 South, as well as continuing to complete the Half Grand Union where three track lines intersect at Main Street and 400 South. The entire project is expected to be completed June 2.

Those traveling on the Green Line from the north will have to exit at City Center to walk or ride a bus shuttle to the Courthouse Station to get back on the Green Line.

Riders on the Blue Line from the north will have to exit at the City Center Station to walk or ride a bus shuttle to the Courthouse Station to get back on the Blue Line.

Red Line riders traveling west will have to exit at a temporary State Street station to walk or shuttle to the Courthouse Station to get back on the Red Line.

Those coming from the south on the Green Line will have to exit at Central Point Station to transfer to the Blue Line. To get back on the Green Line, they’ll have to exit at the Courthouse Station and walk or ride a bus shuttle to the City Center Station.

Those coming from the south on the Red Line will have to exit at the Courthouse Station to walk or shuttle to the temporary State Street station to get back on the Red Line.

For motorists, Main Street will be closed between 100 and 200 South, and 400 South will be closed in both directions.