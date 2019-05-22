SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced renovation plans for the St. George Utah Temple Wednesday at a news conference in St. George, Church News reports.

The temple will undergo “extensive structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and finish work,” according to the church.

“This is one of the beautiful, premier temples in the Church,” said Brent Roberts, managing director of the church’s Special Projects Department, according to a news release. “Latter-day Saints have worshipped here for almost 150 years. However, the building has worn out over time, and it is once again time for us to refresh and strengthen this historic structure for future generations to enjoy.”

Here’s when the temple will close:

The temple will close on Nov. 4, 2019.

When will the temple reopen?

Renovations will be complete in 2022.

Here’s what the temple renovation plans are:

New walkways, landscaping, water features and shade trees will be added.

A new brides’ exit and plaza will be added to the east side.

A new baptistry entrance and exit will be added on the south side.

The upper portion of the annex will be demolished and replaced.

There will be massive upgrades with adding steel to the original wood trusses of the temple.

New heating and cooling systems will be added.

Here’s what the St. George Utah Temple will look like:

The church released a number of renovation photos for the updated temple, according to Church News.

Intellectual Reserve, Inc. A rendering of the baptistry for the St. George Utah Temple. The temple will close Nov. 4 for extensive renovations.

Intellectual Reserve, Inc. A rendering an instruction room in the St. George Utah Temple. The temple will close Nov. 4 for extensive renovations.

Intellectual Reserve, Inc. A rendering of an instruction room in the St. George Utah Temple. The temple will close Nov. 4 for extensive renovations.

Intellectual Reserve, Inc. A rendering of the recommend desk and entry into the St. George Utah Temple. The temple will close Nov. 4 for extensive renovations.

Intellectual Reserve, Inc. A rendering of a sealing room in the St. George Utah Temple. The temple will close Nov. 4 for extensive renovations.

Intellectual Reserve, Inc. A rendering of the priesthood room in the St. George Utah Temple. The temple will close Nov. 4 for extensive renovations.

Intellectual Reserve, Inc. A rendering of the bride's exit on the plaza at the St. George Utah Temple. The temple will close Nov. 4 for extensive renovations.

Intellectual Reserve, Inc. Rendering of the new temple annex from the perspective showing the west tower of the St. George Utah Temple.

Intellectual Reserve, Inc. Rendering of the east elevation plaza at the St. George Utah Temple. The temple will close Nov. 4 for extensive renovations.

Intellectual Reserve, Inc. Rendering of the baptistry exit plaza at the St. George Utah Temple. The temple will close Nov. 4 for extensive renovations.

Intellectual Reserve, Inc. A rendering of the celestial room in the St. George Utah Temple. The temple will close Nov. 4 for extensive renovations.

Has the St. George Utah Temple been renovated before?

The temple has undergone multiple renovations, according to Church News.

The cupola was replaced in 1883 after a lightning streak.

The first annex was added in the same year.

Renovations were made in 1917, 1838 and 1975.

In 1999, the baptistry was renovated.

What areas does the temple serve?

The St. George Utah Temple serves Latter-day Saints in southwestern Utah and parts of Nevada and Arizona.

Where should Latter-day Saints go during renovations?

Patrons should visit temples in Cedar City, Utah, and Las Vegas, Nevada.