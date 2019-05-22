OGDEN — Police say an intoxicated man attempted to enter the wrong apartment and then started a brawl that ended with him attempting to take away a police officer's gun.

Robert Scott Hooey, 34, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with disarming a police officer, a first-degree felony; assault on a police officer, a class A misdemeanor; assault and interfering with an arrest, class B misdemeanors; and disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, Ogden police were called to a fight at an apartment complex at 630 23rd Street.

"While en route, I was advised that a fight had broken out involving 10-15 people," an officer wrote in a police affidavit.

Investigators learned that Hooey was seen arriving at the apartment complex and stumbling into the wrong apartment.

"The homeowner, who was sitting in her car with a friend, saw Robert trying to get into her apartment. She, along with her friend, approached Robert. The witness stated Robert was very intoxicated and would not listen and she told him he was at the wrong apartment," according to charging documents.

As Hooey continued to make a scene, tenants from the other apartments went outside to see what was happening. But Hooey attempted to fight them as they tried to get him to leave, the charges state.

The first officer who arrived on the scene was immediately confronted by Hooey and the two ended up in a fight on the ground, according to investigators.

"I talked to a witness, who ended up assisting the officer, who stated he saw the male, Robert, try to take the officer’s firearm out of his holster," the charges state. "During the struggle with officers, Robert at one point bit one of the officers in the right upper arm, which left a mark."

Police were able to get Hooey into handcuffs, and "Robert’s feet eventually had to be tied to his belt due to his lack of cooperation," the charges state.

Hooey's arrest comes a little over two weeks after he was arrested for investigation of causing a DUI crash and then attempted to run away from the scene, according to a Weber County Jail report.

"He was intoxicated, agitated and verbally combative," officers noted in the report.