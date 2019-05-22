SALT LAKE CITY — Vanity Fair just gave us our first sneak peek into “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
The magazine revealed new behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the ninth “Star Wars” film, including old and new characters, new worlds and hints at the upcoming film.
One photo includes “Keri Russell as the masked scoundrel Zorri Bliss, seen in the Thieves’ Quarter of the snow-dusted world Kijimi.”
Let that sentence sink in for a second.
Another photo shows General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) and Allegiant General Pryde (Richard E. Grant) together on Kylo Ren’s ship.
There’s a photo that shows Finn (John Boyega) and Jannah (Naomi Ackie) riding orbaks (similar to horses) ahead of a battle.
Another group of photos shows behind-the-scenes work on the set of “The Rise of Skywalker.”
One epic photo shows Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) battling with lightsabers.
And one final photo shows Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) standing with R2-D2 amid a fiery background.
