SALT LAKE CITY — Vanity Fair just gave us our first sneak peek into “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

The magazine revealed new behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the ninth “Star Wars” film, including old and new characters, new worlds and hints at the upcoming film.

Every generation has a legend. @VanityFair’s special Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker issue has arrived with exclusive first look photos by @annieleibovitz: https://t.co/FM1bXlvoB5 pic.twitter.com/ndqDxSBkzb — Star Wars (@starwars) May 22, 2019

Your first look at #StarWars: The Rise of Skywalker is here! Let Vanity Fair introduce you to the final chapter in the Skywalker saga. Photographs by Annie Leibovitz. Story by Lev Grossman. https://t.co/ER4XSJmZ8k pic.twitter.com/OyQKDN69eR — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 22, 2019

One photo includes “Keri Russell as the masked scoundrel Zorri Bliss, seen in the Thieves’ Quarter of the snow-dusted world Kijimi.”

Keri Russell will be playing a masked Scoundrel called Zorro Bliss and is seen in this photo on the new snow-dusted world of Kijimi #TheRiseOfSkywalker #PodcastingThroughStarWars https://t.co/o0veaXUGIs pic.twitter.com/JjpMcpLE0c — Mark and Brandon: Podcasting Through Star Wars (@PodcastingWars) May 22, 2019

Let that sentence sink in for a second.

Another photo shows General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) and Allegiant General Pryde (Richard E. Grant) together on Kylo Ren’s ship.

First look at Richard E. Grant's new character in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', Allegiant General Pryde of the First Order. pic.twitter.com/opMS4ObkD5 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) May 22, 2019

There’s a photo that shows Finn (John Boyega) and Jannah (Naomi Ackie) riding orbaks (similar to horses) ahead of a battle.

Another group of photos shows behind-the-scenes work on the set of “The Rise of Skywalker.”

One epic photo shows Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) battling with lightsabers.

New shot of Kylo and Rey battling in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'. pic.twitter.com/RDbvsGPdLm — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) May 22, 2019

And one final photo shows Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) standing with R2-D2 amid a fiery background.

Shot of Luke and R2-D2. No confirmation if this is from 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' or not. pic.twitter.com/FMtGMckmfj — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) May 22, 2019

