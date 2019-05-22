SALT LAKE CITY — As many as six-first round picks could be in Utah this summer for competition as Vivint Arena will host the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League games on July 1-3.

The Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers will compete in the six-game showcase with the hometown Jazz hosting the final game of each doubleheader.

Games will be played at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily, with San Antonio versus Cleveland kicking things off July 1, followed by the Jazz against Memphis.

Then on Tuesday, July 2, Memphis will battle San Antonio at 5 p.m. followed by the Jazz and Cavaliers at 7 p.m. On the final day, Cleveland will face Memphis at 5 p.m. before San Antonio plays Utah at 7 p.m.

Memphis currently holds the No. 2 pick in the draft while Cleveland is set to pick No. 5 and 26. The Spurs will pick at No. 19, 29 and 49, and the Jazz have the No. 23 and 53 overall selections as it currently stands for the draft on Thursday, June 20.

Here is the schedule for the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League games on July 1-3. pic.twitter.com/lVXObMpHyM — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) May 22, 2019

In the past, NBA summer league basketball in Utah was called the Utah Jazz Summer League but it has been renamed to the Salt Lake City Summer League as a new twist for a new look in its fifth year. A modified City Edition court will also be on display for all games as well.

“Salt Lake City loves basketball and has a tremendous year-round hoops community,” said Jonathan Rinehart, summer league executive director. “Summer is no exception as evident by our record attendance last year.”

“We seek to capture the essence of summer with its casual, accessible and fun atmosphere,” he continued. “The downtown location uniquely merges professional sports, entertainment amenities and a world-class facility for the public and participating teams to enjoy.”