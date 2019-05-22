SALT LAKE CITY — Amy Schumer has returned to the stage two weeks after giving birth to her first child, Gene Attell, on May 5, and she’s gotten some heat from other moms.

Schumer posted a photo on Instagram Monday that shows her onstage at the Comedy Cellar in New York City during a Sunday night comedy routine.

“I’m back!” Schumer captioned the photo.

Some were quick to lob criticism at Schumer and “mom shame” the comedian for returning to work so soon.

“Good grief woman!” demibrown22 wrote. “You’re supposed to be wearing a mumu and laying on the freakin’ sofa!!!”

Another user called Schumer’s return to work “insane” and “inhumane.”

“Contract or not you need to be allowed at least 6 weeks for maternity,” Sarafinaitalia wrote.

Many urged Schumer to take a break. Another user, tsegui1, commented, “The poor child, I feel sorry for it!”

“Wow, you’re that desparate to get back your fame, that you waited a mere 2 weeks, after giving birth, to get back on stage,” astoriajohnny commented. “That boy was a publicity stunt. And now here come the ‘being a parent is hard’ jokes.”

Thousands of women have come to Schumer’s defense in the comments.

“This just in: woman gives birth, then within weeks leaves the house and stands up for 30 mins surrounded by friends making people laugh. The horror. Call CPS,” halinanewberrygrant commented.

“I totally just remembered what a bunch of know it all women are to new moms. Telling other moms what to do is small,” mpaigester commented.

Many have commented that moms should do whatever feels right for their circumstances, while others have celebrated Schumer’s example.

“Thanks for being a flagship for the moms among us that want to jump back in to real life,” @valerieanndreyer commented.

“Let's CELEBRATE women for doing what feels right & brings joy ... AND fulfilling contractual obligations!! (And let's not forget that many, MANY women HAVE to go back to work ASAP! Shall we shame them, too?) Women UNITE!!” katzwhisker said.

Schumer herself has taken the mom shaming comments in stride.

“I’ve always wanted to be mom shamed!!!!” Schumer responded to a comment on her initial Instagram post.

“Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!” Schumer said in a new Instagram post-Tuesday.