SALT LAKE CITY — New characters appearing in “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” have been shrouded in mystery — until now, thanks to Vanity Fair.

As part of its blowout coverage for the upcoming film, Vanity Fair revealed characters played by Richard E. Grant and Kerry Russell. Both play villains of sorts, but their exact motivations are still a little fuzzy.

Vanity Fair reports that Grant will play Allegiant General Pryde, a First Order general who also happens to be the father of General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson). Since Hux lost control of his armies to Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in “The Last Jedi” it remains to be seen if he’s on notice with his superior.

“Will (Hux) be taking orders from Grant’s character, or is there anti-Kylo mutiny brewing with this new Allegiant General?” the article asks.

Meanwhile, Russell will play Zorri Bliss, a masked bounty hunter. The character is reminiscent of previous Star Wars scoundrels like Benicio Del Toro’s DJ, Boba Fett and Zam Wessell from “Attack of the Clones” — both in costume and motives.

“Her mask helps Bliss disguise both her identity and motives — a useful feature for anyone who might want to blend in at a shady cantina or the Thieves' Quarter of Kijimi,” the article says.

There are also some important legacy connections for the new actors: Vanity Fair reports that Grant was friends with the late Carrie Fisher, while Russell has worked with director J.J. Abrams on “Felicity” and “Mission Impossible III.”

“When J.J. calls so unexpectedly, cool things happen,” Russell said.

Russell previously told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” that her costume for the movie was “the coolest,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. Now that fans on Twitter can get a good look at it, it seems like they agree.

I wanna be Keri Russell for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/Ez90tluzV7 — Slasher (@SlasherReviews) May 22, 2019