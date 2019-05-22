Renovation plans and renderings have been announced for the St. George Utah Temple, the latest of the Church’s “pioneer-era” temples to receive upgrades and updating.

A Wednesday, May 22, news conference in the temple’s visitors’ center unveiled the latest information, which will include extensive structural, mechanical, electrical and finishing work.

The St. George temple will close on Nov. 4, as previously announced, with renovation work expected to be completed in 2022, followed by an open house and rededication.

Read the full Church News story here.