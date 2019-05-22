SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer extended his reign on Tuesday night.

Holzhauer won his 24th game in a row on Tuesday night. He earned $86,905 during the game, which brought his total earnings to $1,867,142, according to USA Today.

Holzhauer remains the No. 2 all-time earner on “Jeopardy!” in both the victories and prize money categories. Only Ken Jennings is ahead of him on both of those rankings.

Jennings won 74 games in a row and earned $2,520,700.

But Holzhauer holds the record for highest prize money in a single day when he secured $131,127 back on April 9. As I wrote, he set the record before that.

Holzhauer averages $77,798 a game throughout his 24 wins, which is higher than the previous average of $77,000 set in 2010, according to USA Today. His totals have outpaced Jennings’ average. It’s likely Holzhauer — if his streak continues — will earn more money in less games than Jennings, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

“If he keeps winning and continues at that pace, he will cross the $2 million mark before the end of this week and will be within the range of Jennings' money mark with fewer than 10 more victories,” according to USA Today.

"You can see as soon as I get control of the board in the first game, I’m going for the $1,000 clues whenever I have the opportunity," he said.