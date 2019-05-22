A new Church News video highlights donations The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has made to New Zealand mosques two months after the Christchurch attack.

In the video, President Russell M. Nelson speaks with members of the nation's Muslim community, linking arms to show oneness. The church has made two $50,000 donations.

"So what can we do?" President Nelson asks. "We can pray, we can love, we can minister."

President Nelson is in the midst of a ministry tour in the South Pacific.