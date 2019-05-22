SALT LAKE CITY — Celine Dion is a treasure. A dramatic, talented treasure, as seen in "Carpool Karaoke."

The Canadian singer joined James Corden — host of “The Late Late Show” — on May 20 for a new episode of his interview series. Dion and Corden cruise around Las Vegas singing Dion's greatest hits and giving away shoes before re-creating an iconic moment from James Cameron's “Titanic.”

Highlights from the show include Corden singing duets with Dion, who commits to the schtick wholeheartedly. Featured songs include “Because You Loved Me,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” and — weirdly enough — “Baby Shark,” which gets a very dramatic, chest-thumping remix.

Dion also talks about what it’s like living her life in the spotlight. Dion said that while giving birth in 2001, her doctor announced on live TV she had given birth to a baby boy.

“I’m saying to myself, ‘My baby is on television and I didn’t even hold him yet,'” she said.

Dion also said she wouldn’t be surprised if the rumor that she owns 10,000 pairs of shoes is true since she has a facility in Vegas dedicated to storing her footwear.

The episode closes out with Dion and Corden singing “My Heart Will Go On” dressed as Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) from “Titanic” on a boat in the Fountains of the Bellagio. And yes, Dion drops a diamond necklace in the water, Yahoo reports.

You can watch the full video on YouTube. Dion is currently headlining at Caesars Palace in Vegas four days a week. The residency will conclude on June 8, according to the hotel’s website.