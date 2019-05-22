SALT LAKE CITY — Napoleon is back in a new “Napoleon Dynamite” comic series from IDW — this time to save Pedro from impeachment.

According to Polygon, the four-issue series will be released this September and follows Napoleon and Deb as they attempt to clear Pedro’s name after he’s accused of committing election fraud to become student body president.

The series is written by Carlos Guzman-Verdugo and Alejandro Verdugo with art from Jorge Monlongo.

Guzman-Verdugo said the writing team is working to match the movie’s tone and find “the perfect blend of oddball comedy and charming slice-of-life drama.”

“It’s certainly been a challenge but one we’re sure will pay off for long-time fans,” he says via an IDW press release.

Guzman-Verdugo also notes “Napoleon Dynamite’s” cultural impact and said it was an honor to expand on Napoleon’s life.

“Napoleon Dynamite” was released in 2004 and stars Jon Heder as the title character. The movie was later adapted into an animated show in 2012. Deseret News previously ran an oral history of “Napoleon Dynamite,” which covers the inspiration and breakout success of the comedy film.