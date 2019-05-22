SALT LAKE CITY — As one Twitter user put it Tuesday, "offseason goggles" are on pretty thick for many Utah Jazz fans as they look for insight as to what the team might do when free agency comes in a little more than a month.

So when Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell on Tuesday posted numerous times on his Instagram story that he was spending the day with Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell, a close friend of his who will be a restricted free agent, Twitter users naturally took notice.

Here is a thing Donovan Mitchell posted on his Insta story, which is fun given what time of year it is pic.twitter.com/cyIof7c9bf — Ryan McDonald (@ryanwmcdonald) May 21, 2019

And dlo with the copy. pic.twitter.com/sXqN7EGH38 — Mark M (@iwasmmueller88) May 21, 2019

No but really. DLo will be joining Utah this off season. pic.twitter.com/U8PjE0uhSb — 🏀 Post Malone Era 🏀 (@PJOnABike) May 22, 2019

As another Twitter user noted, it will likely take a series of events largely out of Jazz management's control before the chance of Russell ending up in Utah even becomes a major possibility, but it'll certainly be something to watch come June 30.

Seems like lots would have to happen: Kemba says no, Tobias says no, can’t reach a deal for Conley AND the Nets sign max free agents making DLo available? — trevor (@tpw_11) May 21, 2019

Sen. Mitt Romney sends best wishes to a Utah college basketball program

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney has certainly shown to be a basketball fan, as the image of him taunting Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook at Vivint Arena during the 2018 NBA playoffs surely won't be soon forgotten.

Earlier this week, a tweet was sent from Romney's official work account (he also has a more personal account) saying the Utah Valley men's and women's basketball teams "are going to be pretty tough to beat" in the upcoming season after both teams recently hired new head coaches.

With the hiring of @madsen_mark as the head coach of @UVUmbb last month and now @dan_nielson for @UVUwbb, the Wolverines are going to be pretty tough to beat. Looking forward to basketball season! #GoUVUhttps://t.co/gaIk2yUPkq — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) May 20, 2019

The Portland Trail Blazers roster this season had three players with ties to Utah, Damian Lillard, Rodney Hood and Enes Kanter.

After their season ended in the Western Conference Finals at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, they each took to social media to share positive thoughts about how the campaign went.

Got nothing but love for Rip City! This was a season to remember! 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/P9mrMzr4Wi — Rodney Hood (@rodneyhood) May 21, 2019