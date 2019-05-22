SALT LAKE CITY — When Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue touched down at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Tuesday night, Utah became the 50th state on his list of states to tour, a vow he took when he was confirmed as secretary two years ago.

The former Georgia governor and veterinarian, 72, pledged to visit with farmers in all 50 states, listen to their message and take it back to Washington, D.C., for shaping how the U.S. Department of Agriculture runs its $140 billion budget affecting both forests and farmlands.

Perdue, born into a farming family in Bonaire, Ga., became a U.S. Air Force captain, worked as a North Carolina veterinarian and served in the Georgia State Senate before his stint as Georgia's governor for eight years.

In Utah Wednesday, he will have breakast with the governor, speak with media, lunch, and then tour a watershed restoration area near Vernon Reservoir in Tooele County. Later, he will tour Welfare Square operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Perdue is expected to finalize a shared stewardship agreement between the U.S. Forest Service and the state of Utah, modeled after a similar program in place in Idaho.

The program allows the federal agency to ink contracts with state forestry divisions to boost management of the nation's forests. Utah and the Forest Service have a goal to treat 1 million acres in five years.

In addition to Perdue, the national chief of the U.S. Forest Service, Vicki Christiansen, and Intermountain Regional Forester Nora Rasure, will be taking part in Wednesday's activities, according to region spokesman Michael Richardson.

Herbert and Perdue will likely discuss the state's petition to the Forest Service for a state-specific roadless rule, which was submitted in late February over the objections of multiple groups that assert the existing rule should stand.

Perdue oversees a budget of $140 billion that includes management of the nation's forests, fire suppression, farmers and crop assistance programs, resource conservation and more.

The federal agency has called for an investment of $1.3 billion to boost the health and resiliency of the nation's forests, of which $390 million is for hazardous fuels reduction to reduce the threat of wildfires.

Utah just came off a record-breaking wildfire season in 2018 that charred hundreds of thousands of acres and destroyed hundreds of cabins and other structures.

Nationally, the federal agency estimates more than 46 million homes or 40 percent of housing units are in the fire prone wildland urban interface and at risk to burn.

The agency has set aside approximately $1.7 billion for fire suppression with an arsenal that includes 18 air tankers and more than 100 helicopters.

Perdue's visit to Utah is believed to be the first by an agricultural secretary in more than a decade.