Hundreds of people in Utah joined nationwide abortion law protests on Tuesday.

Utah Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee want Congress to budget for natural disasters.

New Zealand mosque shooting victims reflect on tragedy as President Nelson presents donation.

Deseret News sports writer Brad Rock writes that Utah has never seen such a chance at the Rose Bowl — or such buildup.

How does a college dropout become a lifelong learner? (+podcast)

Charges: 16-year-old charged in baby's death tossed her in air 'all the time'

  • Washington becomes first US state to legalise human composting | BBC News
  • Trump tells Congress to ratify trade deal before dealing with infrastructure | Reuters
  • Vulnerable Democrats split as impeachment pressure mounts | Politico
  • Confidential draft IRS memo says tax returns must be given to Congress unless president invokes executive privilege | The Washington Post
  • Meteorite that hit Costa Rica found to be rare "extraterrestrial mud ball" | CBS News
