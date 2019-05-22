SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for May 22.
Hundreds of people in Utah joined nationwide abortion law protests on Tuesday.
Utah Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee want Congress to budget for natural disasters.
New Zealand mosque shooting victims reflect on tragedy as President Nelson presents donation.
Deseret News sports writer Brad Rock writes that Utah has never seen such a chance at the Rose Bowl — or such buildup.
How does a college dropout become a lifelong learner? (+podcast)
Charges: 16-year-old charged in baby's death tossed her in air 'all the time'
A look at political coverage:
- Runoff, ranked-choice or jungle primaries? Lawmakers consider options to deal with plurality
- Chief of staff with 'Midas touch' stepping down, likely to run ex-boss' gubernatorial campaign
- Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Utah Gov. Herbert to meet over roadless rule
- Why Utah needs a spiffy new lab, and what kind of testing will happen there
A look at our top-read stories:
- New Zealand mosque shooting: Gunshots shattered a day of prayer, but gave rise to interfaith resolve
- President Nelson meets New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, says church will donate to mosques
- Hearing on allegations of racist taunts pits two Utah high schools against each other
- Jimmer Fredette reacts to changes in BYU basketball program; evaluates his NBA experience with Suns
News from the U.S. and world:
- Washington becomes first US state to legalise human composting | BBC News
- Trump tells Congress to ratify trade deal before dealing with infrastructure | Reuters
- Vulnerable Democrats split as impeachment pressure mounts | Politico
- Confidential draft IRS memo says tax returns must be given to Congress unless president invokes executive privilege | The Washington Post
- Meteorite that hit Costa Rica found to be rare "extraterrestrial mud ball" | CBS News