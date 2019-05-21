DANIELS, W.Va. — Dixie State stands in a two-way tie for eighth place through two rounds of play at the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf National Championships Tuesday at the Resort at Glade Springs Golf Club.

The Trailblazers (292-290) were part of the morning flight on Day 2 and enjoyed an under-par round for most of their loop, but DSU could not stay in the red late in the round as the Blazers finished with a combined 2-over 290 for a two-round total of plus-6 582. Dixie State will enter the final day of stroke play tied with Florida Southern (299-283-582, +6) at the eight-team cut line.

Barry University (294-272) is one of three teams under par through 36 holes as the Buccaneers posted the lowest team score of the tournament Tuesday with a 16-under 272 to vault up seven spots to the overall team lead at minus-10 566. Lynn University (292-277) is three shots back in second place at minus-7 569, followed by West Florida (293-281-574, -2) in third, Arkansas Tech (288-289-577, +1) in fourth, and Grand Valley State (295-285-580, +4) in fifth.

Senior Nicklaus Britt (73-69) paced the Trailblazers on Day 2 as he fired a bogey free 3-under 69 to finish the day tied for 11th on the player leaderboard at minus-2 142. Meanwhile, freshman Noah Schone (74-70) is tied with six others for 23rd at even-par 144 after he rolled in a team-high five birdies Tuesday, including three birdies on his second nine, en route to a 2-under 70.

Sophomore Spencer Wallace (72-76) penciled in three birdies on his second-round card to as part of a 4-over 76 to wind up tied for 52nd at 4-over 148, followed by fellow sophomore Brock Nielson (73-76) in t-64th at 5-over 149, and freshman Triston Gardner (78-75) carded three birdies on his way to a 3-over 75 to join a group of six golfers tied for 83rd at 9-over 153.

Lincoln Memorial’s Sam Broadhurst (69-69-138, -6) owns a one-shot lead over Colorado Christian’s Chase Carlson (72-67-139, -5) and GVSU’s Alex Scott (74-65-139, -5) on the player leaderboard as 22 players on the 108-player field are under par through two rounds.

Dixie State heads into Wednesday’s final round (beginning at 10 a.m. MDT) of stroke play hoping to remain in the top-eight overall to advance on to head-to-head match play, which will be held this Thursday and Friday. The top eight teams will be seeded No. 1-No. 8 according to 54-hole team score into a final bracket, with the winning teams advancing on to semifinal and final matches to determine the team national champion.