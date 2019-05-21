CISCO, Grand County – A Maryland woman died Tuesday in a crash on I-70 near the Utah-Colorado border, troopers said.

At 2:56 p.m., Jennifer L. Aikens, 33, was driving east in an SUV near Cisco in Grand County at a high speed in the left lane, the Utah Highway Patrol reported.

She was approaching a slower semitrailer, troopers said, when the semitrailer moved over to the left lane because another semitrailer was in the right shoulder due to a flat tire. As the first truck moved, Aikens tried to manuever around it but lost control, troopers said.

"The vehicle traveled down off the left shoulder into the median where it struck a culvert field fence, went airborne, and flipped over into a very large drainage culvert that runs under I-70," according to the UHP.

Aikens was wearing her seat belt and the car's airbags deployed. She died in the crash, troopers said.