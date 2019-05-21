KEARNS — A woman in Kearns had a close call Tuesday evening when a gun she was holding went off accidentally and a bullet grazed her head, police said.

The woman was working on the gun when the incident occurred, Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said.

The woman's husband called 911 while the couple began driving to a hospital, according to Gray. Police met them in a Kearns neighborhood to escort them the rest of the way to the hospital.

Gray described the woman's injuries as minor.

Additional information, including what type of gun was involved or what the woman was doing when it went off, was not immediately available.