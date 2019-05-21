SALT LAKE CITY — Police on Tuesday said they found a minivan taken last week when a man allegedly yanked the owner out of it and drove off with her toddler still inside.

The carjacking occurred about 1:30 p.m Thursday as the woman was stopped to make a U-turn at Green Street (between 600 East and 700 East) and 2100 South, Salt Lake police said.

The man, who the woman did not know, came up to the vehicle and pulled her out of it, Salt Lake Police Lt. Jenn Diedrich said at the time.

The man drove away westbound, Diedrich said. Witnesses saw the carjacking happen and followed the man to State Street and 2100 South while calling police, according to Diedrich.

About 30 minutes later, a man noticed the 3-year-old girl walking in the area of Fayette and West Temple and, after not seeing the child's parent, called police.

"The mom was elated and very happy," Diedrich said.

The girl was OK after the incident, according to the lieutenant.

Salt Lake police said they found the minivan Tuesday at Wells Fargo, 300 S. 1300 East.

They are still looking for Derek Orr, 29, who they call a person of interest in the carjacking.

Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 801-799-3000 and reference case #19-86814.