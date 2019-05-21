OGDEN — Pay for teachers in the Ogden School District would go up 5.7 percent and starting pay for educators would climb to $45,472 under a tentative agreement approved by the district school board.

The tentative agreement was scheduled to be put to a vote of the members of the Ogden Education Association Tuesday but the outcome of the ratification vote was not immediately available.

Jessica Bennington, Ogden School District's executive director of human resources, said the district's teachers "are the heart of student achievement. We are incredibly proud to work for a school board that recognizes their impact."

The bargaining process "allowed us to discuss common interests with a specific goal to retain and recruit the very best educators for the students of Ogden School District," Bennington said in a prepared statement.

The new educator salary schedule will take effect in the 2019-20 school year. The total pay raise is $3,300 annually.

The proposed agreement also includes two additional days in the contract for educator planning and preparation.

Ogden School District includes 20 schools that educate approximately 12,000 students. More than 56 percent of Ogden students are ethnic minorities and 75 percent come from low-income homes.