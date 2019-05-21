A woman shields herself from the rain with a bit of plastic while walking in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, more precipitation is expected along the Wasatch Front on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a chance of showers and highs in the 70s. On Memorial Day, the forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms with partly sunny skies and a high near 66.

