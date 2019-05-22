In the 1860s our country was divided over the issue of slavery. It divided families, friends, religion and the country. Today we are again having similar to the civil war. This time it is over several issues. The issue of socialism versus capitalism is in full swing. The issue over the LGBTQ rights and the rights of religion and personal beliefs. These issues are dividing families, friends, and communities like it did in the 1860s.

Our country will be weakened because of the polarization that they bring. The labeling of individuals and groups as being racial, terroristic or biased because they do not agree with one's own views must stop. Why can't we as a country agree to disagree and accept each other views? If we continue down this slippery slope, we will be like Humpty Dumpty and have a great fall.

David West

South Jordan