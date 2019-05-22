Early next month, President Trump will make a state visit to the United Kingdom and visit Portsmouth, a key embarkation point for the D-Day invasion of occupied France that occurred 75 years ago. He will then travel to France for ceremonies at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial overlooking the D-Day beaches. Almost 9,400 U.S. combatants are buried there.

In Utah, World War II saw the flourishing of Hill Field as a key base for the Army Air Force, the rapid construction of the mammoth Geneva integrated steel works in Orem, and the tragic internment of almost 8,000 Japanese-Americans at the Topaz Camp near Delta. More than 70,000 Utahns went to war with 3,600 killed or missing.

The United States entered wars in Europe in 1917 and again at the end of 1941 because extreme nationalism had torn the continent asunder. Total deaths on the battlefield and from disease, famine and genocide in the two world wars probably surpassed 90 million, the greatest carnage in human history, with most of these fatalities being unarmed civilians.

The Marshall Plan signed by President Truman in April 1948 offered vast economic assistance to a devastated European continent. However, the plan first required recipient nations to work together to solve problems regionally in order to ensure that the extreme nationalism of Nazi Germany and fascist Italy would never reappear. A year later, NATO was formed to extend U.S. military protection to Europe in the event of an invasion from Stalin’s Soviet Union.

President Trump has been scathing in his remarks about NATO and Europe in general. He has referred to NATO as obsolete and castigated the members from Europe and Canada for not bearing their fair share of the defense burden. He has labeled the European Union as unfriendly because of its large trade surplus with America and its failure to lower trade barriers to some U.S.-made goods and agricultural products. At times, President Trump has also voiced harsh criticism of European leaders such as Theresa May, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel.

In addition, Trump is an enthusiastic supporter of a hard Brexit in which the United Kingdom would divorce itself completely from the European Union, hoping that this would lead to further erosion within the EU in general. He has also threatened to impose steep tariffs on European-made autos and terminate the exemption given to some EU members to import Iranian oil.

Unfortunately, the European experiment to foster continental unity and cooperation has already been weakened by the resurgence of nationalism and populism in various countries. A hard Brexit would exacerbate this dangerous trend to the detriment of both the U.K. and EU.

President Trump’s apparent desire to weaken the EU and downgrade NATO runs counter to post-World War II U.S. policy objectives. Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping of China has recently visited Italy and France, and the populist Italian government has signed on to the controversial Belt and Road Initiative to collaborate with China on a wide variety of infrastructure projects, including ports and telecommunications networks. Several European allies are also embracing Huawei’s 5G global network, in spite of warnings from the U.S. intelligence community about Chinese data theft and cyber-espionage.

Russia under President Putin continues to threaten Ukraine and the Baltic countries, but Germany is still supporting the development of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, making it even more dependent on Russian natural gas. Merkel’s government is also spending a pittance on defense, and reportedly has only one military division prepared for immediate combat, compared with a dozen such divisions back in 1990. Even a president not named Trump would be disappointed with Germany’s lackluster contribution to NATO’s preparedness.

Current transatlantic tensions have roots both in Washington and various European capitals. In spite of D-Day’s noble legacy, this key relationship is deteriorating at a time when economic power is shifting away from the North Atlantic region and toward Asia, which next year will account for over half of the world’s GDP, measured in purchasing power parity. Unless steps are taken to repair U.S.-European ties, global insecurity will intensify.