SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are reportedly actively involved in their defense, sources told People magazine.

The couple is accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their children, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, could be team crew recruits for the University of Southern California.

“They’re both very type A and they’re figuring out what to do next. They are both mounting a vigorous defense against the charges,” the source told People magazine.

“It has totally sunk in with Lori,” the source said, according to People magazine. “She’s an intelligent woman, and she is very logical. Now that the shock has totally worn off and this has become her new normal, her feeling is, ‘Okay, what do I do next?’ And she knows that her next step is to really focus on her next legal steps.”

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty in the college admissions scandal, which saw dozens of parents arrested over charges including falsifying SAT scores and lying about their children’s athletic abilities, according to the Associated Press.

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter's answers on the SAT, according to the Associated Press.

But Loughlin and Giannulli, who face up to 20 years on each charge of mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy, pleaded not guilty. Previous reports suggest Loughlin wants to head to trial because she believes she can claim ignorance and be found innocent in the case.