LYNNDYL, Millard County — A man riding a four-wheeler Monday died in a collision with another off-road vehicle, authorities said.

About 1:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call about the accident on the back side of Sand Mountain in Juab County, Juab County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Brent Culver said. It took medical responders, including a helicopter, about 30 minutes to arrive to the remote location.

Robert Bilzanich, 39, of Sandy, was alone on the four-wheeler when it crashed with the side-by-side, Culver said. Family members were there at time.

The side-by-side belonged to another group, according to Culver.

Bilzanich was not wearing a helmet. He died from his injuries, Culver said.

It appeared Bilzanich and the driver of the side-by-side did not see each other, Culver said, calling the collision a clear accident.

"The rules of the road don't apply when you're out there on the sand," Culver said, adding that accidents involving off-road vehicles happen often.